Depends on speaker when to hold vote on no-confidence motion: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran will neither dissolve assemblies nor step down.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will neither step down nor dissolve assemblies and it depends on speaker when he would hold voting on no-confidence motion.

Speaking in Dunya News Program “Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath”, he said that convoys from across the country will head towards Islamabad on March 27 and the Prime Minister will announce his future course of action.

The minister said that those who have been staying in the Sindh House could not use their right to vote, adding that some allies couldn’t win one or two seats but the PTI entered into alliance with them. He also hoped that the coalition partners will support the government.

Fawad Ch said, “We will sit in opposition benches if we lost no-confidence motion vote, adding that the people also proposed us to dissolve assemblies but the premier will neither dissolve assemblies nor step down.”

