Three federal ministers have left PTI, one is about to leave: Ramesh Kumar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Angry Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar has claimed that three federal ministers have left the PTI.

In this context, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly member Raja Riaz has said that 24 members of the assembly are present in Sindh House Islamabad.

It may be recalled that a no-confidence motion was filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, after which the National Assembly was convened on March 21.