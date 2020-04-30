Shahbaz Gill verbally abuses Dr Ramesh Kumar during live TV show

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill on Thursday verbally abused disgruntled PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar who is also present inside the Sindh House along with other estranged ruling party members.

Speaking in Dunya News program “On The Front” on Thursday, the special assistant while terming the Dr Ramesh a liar alleged that he wanted to sell counterfeit drugs.

Gill while swearing to God said that Dr Ramesh approached him five times in order to sale counterfeit drugs and also asked the dissident PTI leader to deny the allegations.

The SAPM while abusing Kumar said that the PM Imran gave party ticket to him but he blackmailed at every stage.

The disgruntled member of the PTI while denying allegations said that he did not contact anyone, adding that Imran Khan is a good man but his advisers gave him wrong advises.