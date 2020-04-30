If change is to take place in Balochistan then no one can stop it: Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Whatever decision is taken will be in the interest of Balochistan, says Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that the parliamentarians will decide on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister. Whatever decision is taken will be in the interest of Balochistan. If change is to take place in the province then no one can stop it.

CM of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Mir Zai Lango held a press conference in Quetta, in which the CM said that an important meeting was held regarding law and order. While expressing that the threats keep coming he said that they are ready to deal with all kinds of threats.

It’s the responsibility of the government to provide security to people. The security forces will be ready to tackle any untoward incident in the province. The government will maintain it’s writ in all cases, said Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Talking about his visit to Islamabad Abdul Quddus Bizenjo stated that the Islamabad visit was to attend important meetings along with the preparation of budget.

While presenting his views about ongoing political situation in the country the CM mentioned that the MNA’s of BAP will decide on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. If change is to take place in Balochistan then no one can stop it.

He continued saying that whether I have a job for one day or 100 days, I have come to work for the betterment of the province.

The CM also added that we have not taken nor given money to form government. There is no truth in the news claiming that a government to be formed at a cost of Rs 3.5 billion.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also hinted at the solidarity and unity of their party members stating that all their party members stand together and said that the former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and they are to be considered as one.

