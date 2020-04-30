PM Imran said it was good that the sellouts have been exposed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the dissident members as traitors and said that he wouldn’t no blackmailed.

A meeting of spokespersons was held under the chairmanship of the prime minister.

During the meeting, PM Imran remained silent on the advice of governor rule in Sindh by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, while the also spokespersons also raised questioned on the number game.

The PM termed the dissident members as sellouts and said it was good that the sellouts have been exposed. Despite this move of the opposition, we are winning the no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan again urged the participants of the meeting to remain calm and said that the victory will be ours. He said we will not back down from our ideology in any way and he wouldn’t be blackmailed with these actions.