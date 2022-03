Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

MINCHINABAD (Dunya News) – A youth was killed and another were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rickshaw in Minchinabad on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence of rickshaw driver and was so severe that a youth died on the spot while another was critically wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.