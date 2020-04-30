One more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – On more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,454 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 194 tests were conducted on Thursday out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Quetta.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 31 active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,045 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 0.52 percent in the province.

