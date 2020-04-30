Sindh House has become center of horse-trading: Fawad Ch

Fawad Ch said police from Sindh has been called to keep the people confined in Sindh House.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that there were reports of transfer of huge amount of money to Sindh House.

The minster said that at present, Sindh House had become centre of horse trading, adding that sale-purchase of loyalties of legislators was unconstitutional.

Chaudhry said the government was preparing a strong action plan against horse trading.