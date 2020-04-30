Will face opposition in constitutional, political, democratic manner: FM Qureshi

FM said that we never tried to stop the long march in the past nor we plan to stop it in the future

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday has said that we never tried to stop the opposition on its long march in the past and have no plan to stand in its way in the future because we know that the no-trust motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will face defeat.

While talking to the media persons in Islamabad, the foreign minister said there is chaos in the ranks of opposition parties and they do not have the required numbers to sustain the no-confidence motion.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said the unholy alliance amongst the opposition parties is not durable and will shatter soon as their ideology and destination is not the same.

FM further said we will face the no confidence motion in a constitutional, political and democratic manner.

The Foreign Minister also said we have held successful public gatherings in Mandi Bahuddin, Mailsi, Lower Dir and Hafizabad in which the people expressed their solidarity with Prime Minister.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi revealed that the public gathering to be held at D-Chowk on 27th of this month will be peaceful in which Imran Khan will put his point of view before the public.