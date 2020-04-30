No-confidence motion: Chairman Senate announces support for PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani has personally announced his support for Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the issue of no-confidence motion.

During the conversation with the media on Monday, the chairman of the senate was asked by the journalist that Khursheed Shah said that his two MNAs made an offer, to which Sadiq Sanjarani replied that, “Shah Sahib is a very good friend. I disrespect them, I have not met anyone.”

He further said that, “Our party has not yet taken any decision regarding the no-confidence motion; I would suggest to the party that we should support Khan.”