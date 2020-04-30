The issue of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was discussed in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Monday agreed to work together in the wider interest of the country.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) visited Zardari House in Islamabad, where a meeting was held between the senior leadership of PPP and MQM leaders.

Former PM Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Rukhsana Bangash, Aamir Khan, while MQM delegation was led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprises of Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, Khawaja Izhar and Javed Hanif.

The political situation in the country was discussed between the PPP and the MQM leadership while the two parties agreed to work together in the wider interest of the country. Meanwhile, the PPP also agreed on all the points of the MQM.