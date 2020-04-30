Pakistan wants strong ties with US: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran said Pakistan desired strong ties with all the countries including the US

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan-US relations were based on partnership and shared goals and Pakistan desired strong ties with all the countries including the US.

He said this while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the United States of America Masood Khan who called on him. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister directed ambassador Masood Khan to work for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that connectivity of Pakistani diaspora was one of the top most priorities of the government and the US was home to a very vibrant Pakistani community which acted as a bridge between the two countries.

He also directed the ambassador-designate to work towards further strengthening of Pakistan – US relations particularly for enhancement of trade, investment and public diplomacy.

The prime minister while wishing ambassador Khan success for his new assignment, emphasized on correctly projecting Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities.

Ambassador Masood Khan is an experienced diplomat and has previously served as Ambassador of Pakistan to China and Permanent Representative to United Nations (including New York and Geneva). He had also previously served in Washington DC.