GDA expresses full confidence on PM Imran’s leadership

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) – an ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – on Monday expressed full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan called on the delegation of Grand Democratic Movement (GDA) at Parliament Lodges. The meeting was held at Fehmida Mirza s residence. Among those who attended the meeting include Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Member National Assembly Ghous Bakhsh Mehr. Dr Zulfiqar Mirza was also present on the occasion.

The delegation of the government include Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the meeting, the leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ongoing government policies for the welfare of the people.

On the other hand, the premier has called on BAP Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi in Parliament Lodges. During the meeting, he sought the cooperation of the BAP leadership on the issue of no-confidence motion.