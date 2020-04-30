Shah Mahmood said that the government will inflict defeat to the opposition's no confidence motion

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the government will inflict defeat to the opposition’s no confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in a political and democratic manner in accordance with the spirit of the constitution.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he asked Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not to drag institutions into the politics.

The Foreign Minister said that the PPP leadership is resorting to undemocratic and unconstitutional tactics and offering money to buy the loyalties of elected representatives.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has full confidence in its allies including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). He said the allied parties always stood by the government in the past and we are grateful to them. He said the leadership of allied parties comprises of seasoned politicians who cannot be hoodwinked by the opposition parties.

The FM said the unholy alliance amongst the opposition parties is a marriage of convenience which is not durable and will shatter soon. He pointed out that these opposition parties have no common ideology. He said their only agenda is to oust PM and everybody knows as to why they are scared of Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the drama staged by the opposition parties is not benefiting the economy or the business environment in the country.

Alluding to the situation on the global front, the Foreign Minister said that the government will move forward keeping in view the national interests.