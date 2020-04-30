Opposition parties to meet today over no-confidence Motion

Opposition parties have called a joint meeting regarding the no-confidence motion against PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition parties have called a joint meeting on Monday in Islamabad to discuss the current political situation of the country and further plan of action regarding the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

According to sources, the meeting will take place at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the federal capital.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman have been invited.

Meanwhile, other leaders of the opposition parties including Akhtar Mengal have also been invited to attend the meeting. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will also host a dinner.

The huddle will also discuss the Parliament lodges issue when Members of national Assembly (MNAs) were man-handled and arrested by the authorities.