LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is disappointing that Prime Minister (PM) Imran referred to the army in the public gathering.



Taking it to Twitter on Friday, Bilawal mentioned that PM’s abusive language identifies the acceptance of his defeat. He questioned in his tweet that, have you ever heard of a winning captain insulting his opponents? The leader does not exercise such practices, only losers do.