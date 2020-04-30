PML-N senior leader announces to join PTI

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Farooq Gujjar has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday.

According to details, senior PML-N leader Muhammad Farooq Gujjar from Lahore along with Afif Siddiqui met Federal Minister and President PTI Punjab Shafqat Mahmood.

In the meeting, the PML-N leader announced to join PTI along with his colleagues. On this occasion, Shafqat Mahmood welcomed the newcomers to the party. Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema was also present during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is currently in the throes of a political upheaval and a no-confidence motion has been filed by the opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat.