5th International Pak Army Team Spirit competition commences at NCT Center

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit competition has commenced at National Counter Terrorism Center.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), eight teams from Pakistan Army and eight international military teams including Jordan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan are participating in one of the toughest team competitions.

The three days long competition is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and responses of soldiers under extremely challenging real time field scenarios.