Opposition united over no-confidence motion: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto said that opposition is united in efforts to make the no-confidence motion successful

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that opposition is united in efforts to make the no-confidence motion successful.

While addressing a rally in Bilawal Bhutto said that we will get rid of this incompetent and unqualified Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

PPP Chairman said that the opposition will hold a meeting soon and decide whether to target the Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser or not, in any case PM Imran Khan is our main target.

The PPP leader further said that we need free and transparent elections as soon as possible.

