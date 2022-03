Imran Khan visiting Vehari to address a public gathering at Mailsi under his mass contact campaign

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is visiting Vehari on Sunday, where he will address a mammoth public gathering at Mailsi under his mass contact campaign.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet on Sunday. He said the people of South Punjab will accord an exemplary reception to Prime Minister Imran Khan like the people of Central Punjab did in Mandi Bahauddin.