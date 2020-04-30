Bilawal’s security team smashes drone camera covering PPP long march

OKARA (Dunya News) – Day after a drone camera hit Aseefa Bhutto Zardari in the face while she was standing on the container during PPP’s long march in Khanewal, the security team of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday broke the drone camera of a private TV channel.

The unfortunate incident took place when the PPP’s long march reached Khanewal city of Punjab province.

She was standing on the top of the container, designed to lead the PPP’s long march, along with other party leaders when a drone camera accidentally hit her face.

Aseefa sustained an injury on her forehead. She was taken down from the truck and was given medical aid.

Day after the incident, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari s security team smashed a drone camera covering PPP s long march in Okara. Security personnel have also banned the use of drone cameras.

The long march, aimed to oust the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, started in Karachi. It is being led by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The PPP’s long march towards Islamabad reached Okara on Saturday.