KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – A drone camera of a private TV channel capturing the Pakistan Peoples Party s (PPP) long march on Friday hit Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, sister of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The drone camera hit the head of daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari while she was sitting at the stage with her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Aseefa Bhutto is being shifted to Multan for further medical assistance after she was given initial medical aid.