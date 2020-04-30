Punjab govt provides treatment for thalassemia

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid announced that Punjab government will provides complete treatment for thalassemia under the health card initiative.



The health minister mentioned that this is the first time thalassemia is being treated in Pakistan. The government has worked hard to create awareness about the disease in Pakistan,

Five thalassemia patients were taken to base camp K2 for the first time to get the attention of the government.

Dr. Yasmin went on to say that that Gangaram Hospital Lahore is running the world s largest thalassemia program. Screening of more than 3 hundred-thousand families has been completed in Punjab.

She added that more than 7,000 diagnostic tests for thalassemia are being performed in the province on a daily basis