Pakistan condemns arrest of Hurriyat leader by Indian forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has strongly condemned the cowardly arrest of Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Dar by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the draconian Public Safety Act.

In a press release, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said arbitrary arrests of Hurriyat leaders, political activists, human rights defenders, and civil society members on orchestrated charges manifestly reflect India s frustration at the freedom struggle by the Kashmiri people.

He said the relentless witch-hunt of Hurriyat leaders and political activists by the Hindutva driven RSS-BJP dispensation on motivated allegations and their persecution on fictitious charges under draconian laws is in clear violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions, and international human rights and humanitarian law.

The spokesperson said India must remember that no amount of systematic brutality, unbridled use of force and atrocious clamp-downs against Kashmiri leadership will suppress the Kashmir freedom movement nor would it delude the world into accepting India s false claims of normalcy in the IIOJK and portraying itself as a victim of terrorism.