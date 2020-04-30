Ijaz-ul-Haq calls on PM Imran, discusses country's political situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Ijaz-ul-Haq called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

During the meeting, matters relating to public appreciation of the government’s flagship program of National Health Card came under discussion.

Ijaz-ul-Haq thanked the prime minister for providing quality healthcare facilities to masses. He requested the PM to direct the authorities concerned to take effective measures for the industrial development of Bahawalnagar.

Imran Khan assured of taking all possible steps for the provision of relief to masses. Sardar Abdul Sami was also present in the meeting.