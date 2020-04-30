We have all info about origins of where terrorists came from, says PM Imran

“I have asked CM KP to personally visit the families and look after their needs,” PM Imran said.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government had all information regarding origins of where the terrorists came from and are going after them with full force.

In his latest Tweet, the prime minister said that he has been personally monitoring operations and coordinating with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law-enforcement agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah.

Imran Khan further expressed his deepest condolences go to the victims’ families and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

Earlier today, at least 56 people were killed and 194 wounded by a suicide bomb at a Shiite mosque in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

The blast tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

It came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi -- around 190 kilometres (120 miles) to the east -- between Pakistan and Australia, who have not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.