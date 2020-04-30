PPP demands government to withdraw PECA law: Sherry Rehman

Sherry Rehman said that PTI is taking revenge on critics in the name of fake news

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking revenge on critics in the name of fake news that is the reason PPP has demanded the Government to withdraw the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA) law.

Sherry Rehman, who is also the Vice President of PPP, while taking over her twitter handle said that PECA law is a weapon to be used against critics in the name of fake news on which all the opposition parties have raised their concerns.

The PPP leader further said that if this law was made to handle the fake news issue, it would have also been presented in the Parliament. We cannot allow the government to take away the right of freedom of speech from the masses. The government must withdraw the PECA ordinance, she added.