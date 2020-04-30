Opposition leadership gives nod to no-trust motion against PM Imran

All three leaders of the opposition held a telephonic conversation.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition leadership including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given nod to opposition committee for no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, all three leaders of the opposition held a telephonic conversation and decided to proceed with plans of tabling no-confidence motion.

Opposition parties have also finalized the draft of no-confidence motion which has been signed by the over 80 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

According to sources, lawmakers belonging to PML-N, PPP, ANP, BNP-M and others have signed.

As per draft, the country is in a state of economic crisis and there is no road map to get the country out of this. There is also political instability and uncertainty in the country and government has also failed at foreign policy front.

The draft states that the Leader of the House has lost the confidence of the majority of the members.

The opposition has also prepared a requisition to convene an assembly session and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s chamber has also been alerted as the no-confidence motion as well as requisition can be submitted any time.