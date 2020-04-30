Pakistan reports 768 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported 19 more deaths by corona virus as the number of confirmed positive cases 1,511,754

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 19 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,511,754. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,237 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 768 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,508 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,080 in Sindh, 6,290 in KP, 1,014 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.



Furthermore 568,928 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 502,102 in Punjab, 216,386 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,496 in Islamabad, 43,044 in Azad Kashmir, 35,357 in Balochistan and 11,531 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,534,095 coronavirus tests and 35,281 in the last 24 hours. 1,449,060 patients have recovered in the country whereas 908 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.17 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 126,951,209 people have received their first dose of corona virus vaccine including 228,403 in last 24 hours. 99,049,978 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 240,254 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 215,117,064 with 455,938 in the last 24 hours.