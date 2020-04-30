PM Imran meets Chaudhry brothers

PM Imran Khan will inquire after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – As the three major opposition parties have united to remove the prime minister from office, Prime Minister Imran Khan is holding a meeting with Chaudhry brothers in Lahore on Tuesday.

The prime minister had reached the residence of Chaudhry brothers.

He will inquire after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Punjab CM

Earlier today, according to inside story of meeting between Siraj-ul-Haq and Chaudhry Shujaat, the head of the PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had said that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi becoming Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to sources familiar with the development, a member of Jamaat-e-Islami delegation asked the PML-Q head whether he has made up his mind about making Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab.

On this, Chaudhry Shujaat said that if matters are settled than it takes no time to make up the mind; however, both PTI and PML-N do not want Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of the province.

He went on to say that both parties fear that politicians who left PML-Q to join these parties will return back.

Opposition Confident

As political temperature soars, Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the heat of a no-confidence motion in the coming weeks, as announced by the opposition parties in the National Assembly.

The 342-member National Assembly must have 172 votes for the no-confidence motion to ensure PM Imran Khan’s removal. Though no date is decided yet for the vote, the opposition parties have expressed confident that it can also get the required number.

To galvanise legislators for the vote, the three major opposition parties have united to remove the prime minister from office.

Opposition parties had also expressed satisfaction over the progress made over the no-confidence motion; however the date for tabling the motion will be decided by the central leadership.

In the last meeting of opposition parties, majority of the attendees suggested first tabling the no-confidence motion in Centre against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition decided to continue contacts with allies of the government but was confident that it can also get the required number even without support of government’s coalition partners.

On the occasion, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that time was running out so Imran Khan should be targeted first and others including Usman Buzdar and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be dealt with later.