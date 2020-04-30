Reducing petrol price after hike of Rs12 an attempt to fool public: Bilawal

Head of the country came on TV and started crying over criticism of media: Bilawal

MORO (Dunya News) – Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reducing price of petrol by Rs10 after increasing it by Rs12 is an attempt to fool public.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing participants of the long march, he said that at present the price of everything including electricity, gas, petrol is sky high. This is not new Pakistan but an expensive Pakistan, he added.

PPP Chairman said that as soon as Imran Khan came into power, they first robbed the farmers with unfair distribution of water.

Reacting to Prime Minister’s address to nation, Bilawal Bhutto said that the head of the country came on TV and started crying over criticism of media. They do not have the courage to listen to criticism.