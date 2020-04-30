PM directs to take steps for provision of relief to masses in Punjab

Providing relief to masses is the primary goal of PTI government: PM Imran

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take effective measures for the provision of maximum relief and ensuring the delivery of quality services to common man in Punjab.

He was talking with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

Imran Khan also instructed to protect the rights, lives and property of people and to take stern action against the encroachers, hoarders and miscreant elements in the society.

During the meeting the Prime Minister was briefed about developmental projects being carried out across the province.