PM’s policies behind stable economy despite COVID-19 pandemic: Farrukh Habib

Imran Khan's policies that the economy of country is flourishing despite pendamic said Farrukh Habib

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that it is because of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s timely and effective policies that the economy of the country is still flourishing even after being hit by the pandemic of Covid-19.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected taxes amounting to 3799 billion rupees in the eight months of the current fiscal year 2021-2022. The collected tax is thirty percent more than the previous one, he added.

Farrukh Habib compared the tax collection data of PTI and past governments and said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had collected only 3800 billion rupees in the whole year.