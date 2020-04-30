Pakistan reports 861 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours by corona virus positive cases are 1,510,221

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel corona virus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,510,221. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,196 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 861 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,500 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,070 in Sindh, 6,260 in KP, 1,013 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 190 in GB.

Furthermore 568,277 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 501,544 in Punjab, 216,174 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,404 in Islamabad, 42,978 in Azad Kashmir, 35,345 in Balochistan and 11,499 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,424,518 corona virus tests and 37,566 in the last 24 hours. 1,442,938 patients have recovered in the country whereas 988 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.29percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.