British Church's Archbishop, envoy call on COAS

RAWALPINDI (APP) - Archbishop of Canterbury and Head of the Church of England Justin Welby and British High Commissioner Doctor Christian Turner Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The COAS acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards the creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.

He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by the Christian community across the country.

He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of the motherland as part of the Pakistan Armed Forces. The Archbishop on the occasion acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and providing secure environment to the minorities in the country.

He also pledged that the Christian community would contribute whole-heartedly towards public welfare.