ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan plans to visit Lahore on Tuesday where he will meet Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar.

According to sources, Usman Buzdar will brief the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the preparations of the party on the upcoming local body elections.

The sources further told that the PTI leaders will also discuss the country’s current political situation and the party’s affairs.