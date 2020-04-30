Pakistan reports 1,122 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 25 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 25 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,506,450. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,139 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,122 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,486 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,058 in Sindh 6,235 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 566,505 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 500,395 in Punjab, 215,743 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,169 in Islamabad, 42,874 in Azad Kashmir, 35,316 in Balochistan and 11,448 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,299,843 coronavirus tests and 41,142 in the last 24 hours. 1,414,979 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,186 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.72 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.

