Fire erupts at electronics factory in Lahore

Machinery and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A massive fire broke out in an electronics factory located at the Multan Road area of Lahore on Wednesday evening, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the blaze broke out at around 4:00pm at the refrigerator making unit which spread very quickly to other parts of the factory to the presence of incendiary/ignitable material on the site.

At least 18 fire brigade vehicles and 55 fire fighters are busy in bringing the fire under control which is still raging with full intensity after passage of more than 14 hours.

Meanwhile, general manager of the factory identified as Sarfraz died due to cardiac arrest after the fire erupted in the factory. The rescue sources informed that machinery and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

