Opposition agrees to nominate Shehbaz as PM after success of no-trust move

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The opposition leadership on Wednesday agreed to nominate Leader of Opposition in National Assembly as the next prime minister after the success of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) was held in Model Town.

During the meeting, strategy for success of no-confidence motion as well as overall political situation of the country came under discussion.

Inside Story

According to the inside story of the meeting, the PPP and PDM agreed to first table no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, while the motions against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will be brought afterwards.

The task of the no-confidence motion has been given to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The meeting also authorized the PPP co-chairman to settle matters with the coalition partners of the ruling PTI.

Number Game

Earlier, opposition parties have expressed satisfaction over the progress made over the no-confidence motion; however the date for tabling the motion will be decided by the central leadership.

In the last meeting of opposition parties, majority of the attendees suggested tabling the no-confidence motion in Centre against Prime Minister Imran Khan first.

﻿The opposition decided to continue contacts with allies of the government ﻿but was confident that it can also get the required number even without support of government’s coalition partners.

On the occasion, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that time is running out so Imran Khan should be targeted first and others including Usman Buzdar and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be dealt with later.