Dense fog continues to blanket plain areas of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dense fog in various cities of Punjab including Lahore, has badly affected the traffic flow on night between Wednesday and Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the visibility has dropped due to dense fog on main roads in plain areas across the province as a result Lahore Motorway M2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to Khanqah Dogran, Motorway M3 from Lahore to Jaranwala and Motorway M11 from Mahmood Booti to Sambrial have been closed at for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

