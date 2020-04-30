30 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 30 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,163 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,392,190 people were screened for the virus till February 16 (Wednesday) out of which 30 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 222 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,570 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 371 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 5.09 percent in the province.

