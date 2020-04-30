PML-Q demands withdrawal of petrol price hike

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) parliamentary leadership demanded withdrawal of petrol price hike and also expressed concerns over rising electricity and gas prices.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Party of PML-Q was held under the chairmanship of Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema in which Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Members National Assembly Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Farrukh Khan, Provincial Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Rizwan, Members of Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq, Chaudhry Shujaat, Nawaz Ajnala and Khadija Omar were present.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took the party members into confidence during the recent meetings with the opposition leaders on which all the members of the Assembly shared their perspectives with him.

During the meeting the public problems were discussed in details. The PML-N members expressed grief over the uncontrolled hike in petrol, electricity and gas prices.The leaders added that the government must keep the problems of the public in its mind while solving the problems.