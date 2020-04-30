Court declares raid on Mohsin Baig's house illegal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The court declared the raid on house of journalist Mohsin Baig illegal.

Earlier today, FIA arrested journalist Mohsin Baig from his home. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued a written order according to which the FIR of FIA was registered at 9 o clock. The court mentioned that the raid was carried out without any search warrant and lacked perspectives of the people from neighborhood which identifies that the raid illegal.

Meanwhile, the court ordered that the Police should record the statement of Mohsin Baig and take action according to law.