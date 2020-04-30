PM Imran Khan should withdraw increase in prices of petroleum products: MQM

MQM will not be able to bear the burden of inflation on people for long.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has expressed deep concern over the rise in prices of petroleum products.

Spokesperson of MQM said that they are accountable to the elected people and public. MQM will not be able to bear the burden of inflation on people for long. The government will collect taxes and how for long this burden will continue being imposed on public.

He further added that the burden of tax imposed on public should be shifted to specific people. Prime Minister Imran Khan should immediately withdraw the increase in prices of petroleum products and should provide relief to the people by reducing the prices.

