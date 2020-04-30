Security forces gun down six terrorists in Balochistan IBO

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces on Wednesday gunned down six terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Balochistan’s Buleda area.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan based on information of presence of terrorists hideout in Injirkan Range near Buleda.

Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, the terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened fire onto security forces.

During heavy exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in District Kech.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout of terrorists.

“Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement added.