Houses of citizens raided for criticism on PM Imran: Maryam

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that the houses of innocent citizens are raided for criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N vice president took to the Twitter to react to the arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig.

“Imran Khan is not someone descended from the sky on whose criticism, the houses of citizens are raided and people put behind the bar,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

“My mother who was unconscious in the ICU should have the same respect as your wife,” she said.

The PML-N voice president went on to say that your [Imran Khan] list of crimes included not only taking revenge on his opponents but also using state institutions to settle personal scores but now Imran Khan would have to give an account.

“In the past, you were not only involved in the game but also encouraged ignorant ministers,” Maryam Nawaz said.

She has said that the incident reminded her of the last days of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. “Imran Khan can no longer save himself,” she added.