PM, Info Minister express grief over death of Ghulam Akbar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Editor Al-akhbar Ghulam Akbar.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Pm said Ghulam Akbar was a media veteran and a man of strong convictions and principles.

The Prime Minister also commiserated with the bereaved family.

Other than Imran Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Editor of Al-akhbar Ghulam Akbar.

In his condolence message, Fawad Chaudhary paid tributes to the services of Ghulam Akbar saying he enjoyed a distinct place in the field of journalism.

He pointed out that the readers always used to await his column ‘Aaj Ki Baat’ in Al-akhbar.

Praying for the departed soul, he also commiserated with the bereaved family.

Farrukh Habib, meanwhile, in a statement said Ghulam Akbar was a capable and impartial journalist. He said his role regarding promotion of democratic norms is not hidden from anybody.

