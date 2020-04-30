Stay orders in courts created a major administrative crisis: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday while expressing concern over the number of stay orders in the courts said that it has created a major administrative crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he expressed concern over massive stay orders due to which Federal Board of Revenue is unable to collect revenue of over Rs 3 trillion.

The minister said that policy issues were discussed at length with the judiciary in the cabinet and the problem at the moment is that the division has created a huge administrative vacuum and at present the situation is that there are about 950 stay orders. He said the FBR has not been able to collect Rs 3 billion due to court decisions of and stay orders.

Fawad Ch said that the law ministry has been asked to take up this matter with the Chief Justice of Supreme Court and the chief justices of high courts, adding that it has been recommended that there should be a separate forum to resolve such policy issues. The cabinet hoped that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will present a serious point of view of the judiciary over this matter, he said.

He went on to say that the federal cabinet has approved formulation of a separate judicial system for Overseas Pakistanis to ensure summary trial.

“The cabinet called for enacting stringent laws against use of filthy language and hate speech on social media,” he said.

The minister further said that the country s first ever Digital Cloud Policy also got cabinet s nod. Besides, export of 34,500 metric tons of Mung beans to Afghanistan under World Food Programme.

He said the cabinet approved reducing prices of Remdesivir injection from Rs 3967 to Rs 2308 for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, adding that it is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan has now become a major exporter of Covid related material, including Remdesivir injection.

“The cabinet approved 15 percent increase in the salaries of civil armed forces and a disparity allowance for the employees of the federal government from scale one to 19,” he said and added cabinet also congratulated the prime minister for PTI s victory in local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Regarding the prices of petroleum products, Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet does not decide to increase the prices of petroleum products, adding that the petrol prices in international market are rising due to Europe, America tensions. “Obviously petrol prices will go up,” he said adding that how long can we stop petrol prices.