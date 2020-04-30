Allegations against Saeed Ghani: SHC rejects Haleem Adil Sheikh's plea

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has rejected the plea of Member of Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to leveling drug trafficking and other accusations against provincial Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani.

Haleem Adil, in his petition, informed it’s been three years that no action has been taken on the report of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Rizwan. I don’t have personal enmity with any minister or leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he added.



The plea further mentioned that PPP has right to move Supreme Court (SC).

Earlier, local court had indicted Haleem Adil Sheikh in the same case. During the hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty over which, the court summoned witnesses.

It is to be mentioned here that Haleem Adil Sheikh had alleged Saeed Ghani of drug dealing during a television talk show.

Later, Saeed Ghani said that Haleem Adil Sheikh’s accusations against him were proved wrong in the court and as per law, action will be taken against him.

While talking to media persons, the PPP lawmaker said that the people responsible for inflating the prices of petrol, gas and electricity are the ones protesting against it.

He further stated that the residents of Sindh will demand accountability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for shortage of gas.