Angry mobs cannot be left unchecked: Bilawal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that angry mobs across country cannot be left unchecked.

Addressing the unfortunate incident of Khanewal, the PPP leader said that such incidents are threat to the morals of whole society.

Bilawal said that the incident that took place in Mian Channu’s area of Tulamnba is shameful for the whole country, such incident are thought provoking.

The government must ensure to take strict action against those found guilty in the incident.

Bilawal went on to say that the unfortunate incident that took place at a public space has deteriorated national image before whole world. Those who break laws should not be allowed to live openly.

He added that in order to resolve the matter both the parties will have to come on same page. If the implementation of law and order will not be ensure then people will take it in their own hands.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto took notice of a fight over land dispute in Nawab Shah and directed Sindh CM to probe transparent inquiry into the matter.

PM takes notice of mob lynching incident in Mian Channu

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of mob lynching incident in Mian Channu area of Khanewal District.

In a tweet on Sunday, he directed the Inspector General of Punjab Police to submit report on action taken against perpetrators involved in lynching and police officials who failed in their duty.

The Prime Minister said the government has zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into his hands and mob lynching will be dealt with full severity of the law.





